NFL analyst 'guarantees' Trevor Lawrence's $275,000,000 contract will spell doom for Jaguars' Super Bowl dreams

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst 'guarantees' Trevor Lawrence's $275,000,000 contract will spell doom for Jaguars' Super Bowl dreams

NFL analyst 'guarantees' Trevor Lawrence's $275,000,000 contract will spell doom for Jaguars' Super Bowl dreams

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 14, 2024 20:05 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
Trevor Lawrence during Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension, the team announced on Friday, June 14. The contract includes $142 million guaranteed and tied Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Lawrence became the latest quarterback to break the bank with a record-setting extension, as he is one of two quarterbacks being paid $55 million annually.

Not everyone thinks Lawrence's contract is deserved. Talking on the Craig Carton Show, the eponymous host sounded off on the Jaguars and questioned why they extended Lawrence. He even claimed that they won't win a Super Bowl with him.

"We always talk about that window closing, man. The Jaguars were right there, like home playoff games. Let's go, the city's buying into it, Duval County representing, all that stuff. And now, you're in trouble man. And you have a $200 million quarterback and you ain't gonna win a Super Bowl. I guarantee that the Jacksonville Jaguars will not win a Super Bowl over the lifetime of this contract that they gave Trevor Lawrence."
also-read-trending Trending

Carton went on to question the rationale behind the Jaguars' decision:

"Why give them the money? If you know you're not gonna win a Super Bowl in the next five years. Why would you give the guy 200 million guaranteed."

Other quarterbacks due for contract extensions this off-season are Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Lawrence's new deal will likely affect their contracts too and we might well see both of them exceed Lawrence's $55 million per year.

Trevor Lawrence comments for the first time since news broke of his record-breaking deal

Trevor Lawrence during Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns
Trevor Lawrence during Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Trevor Lawrence's contract extension on X at 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Lawrence issued a statement on the matter, saying that he's delighted to remain in Jacksonville and focused on winning a Super Bowl with the Jaguars.

"I am beyond grateful to be able to continue my career in Jacksonville. My family and I love this city... The drive to bring a championship to Duval is bigger than ever. Let's get it done."

In his three seasons as Jacksonville's starting quarterback, Lawrence earned a 20-30 record and led Jacksonville to the playoffs once, with a 1-1 record in them.

He's thrown for 11,070 yards, 58 touchdowns, 39 interceptions, and has added 964 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

With the extension he received, Lawrence will have to prove Carton wrong and show that he's worth being the highest-paid player of all time. It's Super Bowl or bust for the Jaguars during Lawrence's tenure with the team.

If you use any of the quotes, credit the Craig Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी