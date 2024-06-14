NFL analyst 'guarantees' Trevor Lawrence's $275,000,000 contract will spell doom for Jaguars' Super Bowl dreams

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension, the team announced on Friday, June 14. The contract includes $142 million guaranteed and tied Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Lawrence became the latest quarterback to break the bank with a record-setting extension, as he is one of two quarterbacks being paid $55 million annually.

Not everyone thinks Lawrence's contract is deserved. Talking on the Craig Carton Show, the eponymous host sounded off on the Jaguars and questioned why they extended Lawrence. He even claimed that they won't win a Super Bowl with him.

"We always talk about that window closing, man. The Jaguars were right there, like home playoff games. Let's go, the city's buying into it, Duval County representing, all that stuff. And now, you're in trouble man. And you have a $200 million quarterback and you ain't gonna win a Super Bowl. I guarantee that the Jacksonville Jaguars will not win a Super Bowl over the lifetime of this contract that they gave Trevor Lawrence."

Carton went on to question the rationale behind the Jaguars' decision:

"Why give them the money? If you know you're not gonna win a Super Bowl in the next five years. Why would you give the guy 200 million guaranteed."

Other quarterbacks due for contract extensions this off-season are Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Lawrence's new deal will likely affect their contracts too and we might well see both of them exceed Lawrence's $55 million per year.

Trevor Lawrence comments for the first time since news broke of his record-breaking deal

Trevor Lawrence during Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Trevor Lawrence's contract extension on X at 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Lawrence issued a statement on the matter, saying that he's delighted to remain in Jacksonville and focused on winning a Super Bowl with the Jaguars.

"I am beyond grateful to be able to continue my career in Jacksonville. My family and I love this city... The drive to bring a championship to Duval is bigger than ever. Let's get it done."

In his three seasons as Jacksonville's starting quarterback, Lawrence earned a 20-30 record and led Jacksonville to the playoffs once, with a 1-1 record in them.

He's thrown for 11,070 yards, 58 touchdowns, 39 interceptions, and has added 964 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

With the extension he received, Lawrence will have to prove Carton wrong and show that he's worth being the highest-paid player of all time. It's Super Bowl or bust for the Jaguars during Lawrence's tenure with the team.

