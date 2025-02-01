NFL analyst highlights why Aaron Rodgers' move to Tom Brady's Raiders makes 'little' sense

Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets isn't clear at all. Despite reported interest from Aaron Glenn to keep him on the roster, the 41-year-old quarterback could still leave the organization and try his hand on a different team with better chances to play playoff football next season.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, but NFL analyst Mike Florio doesn't think that move would benefit both parties equally. While the Raiders would get an upgrade at quarterback, Rodgers wouldn't have much to work with.

"While he'd be an upgrade over who they currently have — and possibly the best short-term option they'll find — the move makes little sense for Rodgers," Florio wrote (via NBC Sports).

Florio predicted an 8-9, maybe 9-8 record for the Raiders with Rodgers under center, but the competition to even make it to the playoff would be vicious. Instead, he mentioned the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints as better options for the four-time NFL MVP.

In addition, the Saints would help him avoid going against Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow in the playoffs.

Rodgers played the entire 17 games in 2024 after only playing four snaps the prior campaign. He only took the Jets to five wins while throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Not even having Davante Adams by his side could help the veteran take his team to the playoffs. He only won one more game than the rebuilding New England Patriots.

Analyst says Jets must move on from Aaron Rodgers

On Tuesday, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright urged the New York Jets to move on from Aaron Rodgers.

“I think the only thing that could prevent them from finally turning the page in a proper direction is Aaron Rodgers and the toxicity surrounding everything about him," Wright said on First Things First.

"Even if you get marginally worse with talent at the position, it would be so much better because now you’re a true, young, good vibes, turning-the-page team as opposed to the added pressure of Aaron Rodgers’ last year, can we win the Super Bowl right now plus all the other subtext that goes along with it.”

This is a tricky situation for the player and the team, but time will tell whether they continue their partnership or the Jets try to find a quarterback in the market or draft another one to develop.

