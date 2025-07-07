NFL analyst highlights Derrick Henry’s efficiency as Ravens RB “refuses to go down”

Derrick Henry has racked up rushing records at every stage of his football career. From high school to college to the NFL, Henry has trucked down defenders on his way to the end zone.

Ad

Ahead of his second season with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL executives, coaches and scouts have ranked Henry as the second-best running back in the league. Analyst Jeremy Fowler highlighted the Ravens' star's efficiency going into the 2025 season. Fowler wrote on ESPN:

"Mr. Laughs-at-First-Contact still refuses to go down."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFL analyst continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Somehow, (Derrick) Henry is proving more efficient with age. Henry's 5.9 yards per rush in 2024 represented the highest mark by a player with 250 carries in a season since Adrian Peterson in 2012 (6.0 yards per rush). And his 13 career games with 150 rushing yards and two rushing TDs ties Hall of Famer Jim Brown for the most in NFL history."

Ad

Trending

Henry was on a tear in his first season with Lamar Jackson's Ravens. He finished second in carries and rushing yards (behind Saquon Barkley), and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (alongside Jahmyr Gibbs and James Cook).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Derrick Henry chasing his first Super Bowl in 2025

Derrick Henry has won almost every individual honor a running back could in the NFL. He has a first-team All-Pro nod, three second-team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl nods, two rushing yards titles, three rushing touchdown titles and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year Award.

However, one thing that's glaringly missing from Henry's cabinet is the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It's the quest for a ring that brought him to the Baltimore Ravens, which is one of the most stacked teams in the ever-competitive AFC.

Ad

The Ravens have an array of Pro Bowlers led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and one-time Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ravens impressed in the regular season but were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, ending Henry's hopes of winning a ring in his first season away from the Tennessee Titans.

The 2025 season will bring renewed hope for Henry and his teammates. The Ravens will start their season with a game against the Buffalo Bills. The aim is to lay down a marker as early as Week 1 to show the rest of the league that they are serious about their goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.