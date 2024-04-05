NFL analyst hints at potential for Josh Allen trade following 2024 season in comparison to Aaron Rodgers

Josh Allen's top receiver was traded away in an offseason that may live in infamy among Bills fans. While fans may look back on this as a turning point, Allen might be as well for the wrong reasons. At least, that is one potential outcome that NFL analyst Dan Graziano pointed out on Friday's edition of "Get Up."

Speaking on the show, he hinted that frame of mind could lead to his exit, citing Aaron Rodgers' painful extradition from the Packers. However, he started with how Allen could approach this year positively, using the Tyreek Hill-Patrick Mahomes split as an example.

Dan Graziano: [00:03:07] "After they traded away Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes made a point of like 'I have to play differently. I have to elevate my game in ways that maybe I didn't realize. I have to make sure and bring these new receivers along so you can do that.'"

He continued, bringing up the negative Aaron Rodgers-esque option, which led to a trade:

"You can go the Mahomes route, or you can go the Aaron Rodgers route, right? Where they trade Davante Adams and he kind of mopes through a whole season and then gets traded away the next off-season. [00:03:32]"[25.7] Get Up

Stefon Diggs takes potential shot at Josh Allen on his way out

Stefon Diggs was speculated to be frustrated with Josh Allen before his exit to Houston. However, those speculations have become more concrete based on two words the wide receiver posted to Twitter/X. The post was a response to a fan responding to a take made by Robert Griffin III.

Griffin asked the question of whether it was Diggs or Allen who was driving the success of the Buffalo Bills.

One fan said Diggs was not essential to Allen's success. In response, the WR said, "You sure?"

The comment set off talk shows earlier this week with discussions about what it all meant. The following day, news broke of the trade to the Buffalo Bills. With Diggs gone, it will be up to Allen to elevate his receivers. The team also moved on from Gabe Davis, another big name in the receiving room.

