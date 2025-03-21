NFL analyst hints at Seahawks potentially considering selecting Quinn Ewers in 2025 NFL Draft

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller said the Seattle Seahawks could potentially be in the market for a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. He suggests they might be eyeing Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

ESPN asked its analysts which sleeper team they think could be in play for a quarterback in the first two rounds, and Miller identified the Seahawks as the team to watch.

“I'd keep an eye on Texas' Quinn Ewers on Day 2, when Seattle has four total selections,” Miller said.

Seattle has the 18th overall pick, which may be too early for Ewers based on projections. However, they pick twice in round 2 at picks 50 and 52, and twice in round 3 at 82 and 92. The extra second-round pick comes from the trade sending wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the extra third-round pick from the Geno Smith trade that landed him with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miller suggested the addition of Sam Darnold as a free agent does not necessarily rule them out of the quarterback market. Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract.

However, Seattle can end it early with minor consequences. They can get out of the deal after the first year, making it a one-year, $37.5 million contract.

“There's a chance he doesn't maintain the level of success he had in 2024 now that he doesn't have Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell calling the plays and a great receiver duo supporting him,” Miller added.

Miller had the Seahawks drafting Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at pick 18 and Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins at pick 50. However, this mock draft was published before the trades of Metcalf and Smith, and their offense now looks very different.

Quinn Ewers could go in middle round in 2025 NFL draft

Quinn Ewers is not talked about enough as a quarterback draft prospect in this year’s draft. He was the top overall recruit in 2022. However, he has not lived up to expectations.

He backed up C.J. Stroud in his freshman year at Ohio State, before transferring to Texas to become the starting quarterback. He started all three years he was there, but missed time in every season due to a variety of injuries.

He is now projected to go in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, where a team like the Seahawks could be interested.

