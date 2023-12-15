NFL analyst humbles Joe Flacco’s “cute story” ahead of final playoff push

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is doing what Cam Newton has yearned for over the past few years. After missing most of the season, Flacco has come into the Browns organization and given them hope for the playoffs as the final stretch of games now lay at their feet. While many are praising the Browns, one analyst remains hesitant.

Speaking on NBC's "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Peter King pressured the quarterback to deliver some clutch substance after an encouraging start to his season:

"The story is wonderful. It's very cute. Flacco comes off his couch. He's won one game. ... You've played well -- you haven't played great -- you've played well. ... Joe Flacco, you've got to win three of the last four and send the Cleveland Browns into the playoffs so show me something this week against the Bears."

Joe Flacco boasts Jekyll and Hyde stat line through two starts

Joe Flacco at Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns

The former Super Bowl 47 MVP has given his best impression of Kurt Warner through two starts, but it falls far from the real thing. Against the LA Rams, Flacco threw for two touchdowns and one interception on Dec. 3. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he threw for three touchdowns and one interception.

While that is impressive, his completion percentage in both games requires some work. The quarterback failed to complete 60% of his throws in both performances. Against the Rams, he completed 52.3% of his throws, and against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he completed 57.8% of his throws.

One positive aspect of the category is that his completion percentage rose in his second start compared to his first start. That said, another game will be needed to see a pattern form.

Browns' remaining schedule presents opportunities for Flacco

Joe Flacco at Cleveland Browns vs. LA Rams

At this point, teams around the league are charting their way to the playoffs. The Cleveland Browns are in the driver's seat in the AFC Wild Card picture but haven't yet clinched anything. To do so, they will need to maintain a .500 or better record over their final four games.

Their remaining opponents are the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. If Flacco maintains a similar touchdown-interception ratio of 5:2, many believe he should be just fine. However, if he implodes, a renewed Chicago Bears team with CJ Stroud, potentially Aaron Rodgers, and a better-than-expected Jake Browning could make things quite difficult for the team.

Will the NFL get one last playoff ride with Joe Flacco?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.