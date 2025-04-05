NFL analyst hypes Shedeur Sanders’ passing skills ahead of 2025 draft

NFL analyst Field Yates explained why Shedeur Sanders doesn’t need a cannon for an arm to succeed in the NFL. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback showcased his skills during Friday’s Pro Day, working alongside standout wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Ahead of the event, Yates joined "The Pat McAfee Show" to share his thoughts on Sanders’ perceived arm strength limitations. While he acknowledged that Sanders may not have the strongest arm in this year’s class, Yates said he has other traits that make him a top prospect.

"Shedeur is not one of those guys who's gonna win at the NFL level because he's got this overwhelming arm strength," Yates said. "It's gotta be because, I still believe he's the most refined pocket passer in this year's draft, the best combination in accuracy and touch."

He added:

"There are quarterbacks in the NFL right now that, if you ask them to throw a football next to Josh Allen, it would look not that impressive, but they win because they're surgical and they're accurate and can win pre-snap and post-snap as well."

"Not having elite arm strength is not gonna be the thing that's gonna prevent Shedeur Sanders from being a successful quarterback."

Shedeur Sanders' development has been remarkable, especially since joining the Colorado Buffaloes under the guidance of his father, head coach Deion Sanders. As a junior, he completed 298 of 430 pass attempts (69.3%), racking up 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

He took his game to the next level in 2024, completing 353 of 477 passes (74%) for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sanders left good impressions after his Pro Day, especially on the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL reporter James Palmer, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was excited to watch the quarterback throw in person.

Field Yates has Giants picking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2

In his latest 64-pick mock draft, Field Yates projects that the New York Giants will select Sanders with the No. 3 pick. The ESPN analyst noted that Sanders must “improve his urgency under duress,” something he believes can be refined with the guidance of veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.

Deion Sanders has stated that he believes either Shedeur or Travis Hunter will be selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2.

If selected by the Giants, Sanders would have an opportunity to develop without being thrown into a starting role immediately. The team is not in urgent need of a quarterback, giving him time to grow within the system.

