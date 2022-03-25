"I don't know why anyone would want to go help the Packers and him" - NFL analyst insists Green Bay and Rodgers have to rely on themselves 

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are on their own this season, according to senior NFL reporter for CBS Sports Jonathan Jones.

On CBS Sports HQ, Jones stated he’s concerned for the Packers quarterback because players are leaving Green Bay and he’s just signed a long-term deal with the team:

"So, I am a little bit concerned for Aaron Rodgers. He once said that folks are finally coming to Green Bay to play with them. Well, folks are leaving Green Bay right now. And he's not on a year-to-year proposition like Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But are you going to lock into a long-term deal in Green Bay without knowing whether he's going to be there two years from now? That's another question and concern that one would have, could they trade for somebody?”

Jones concluded his point by saying he doesn’t know why teams would help both the Packers and the four-time NFL MVP as the help at receiver is found in the NFC:

“Sure. But the sort of tradable wide receivers that we all are sort of guessing at ... if it's a Michael Thomas, for example, who has contract restrictions ... makes it very difficult to be traded. Do the Saints really want to trade him to an NFC opponent that's a perennial title team? No, probably not. The same goes for the Seattle Seahawks, whether it's a Tyler Lockett, or a DK Metcalf. So those teams with those players that you think may be tradable ... they're mostly right now, it seems, in the NFC, and I don't know why anyone would want to go help the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers right now."

Aaron Rodgers and his offseason

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The four-time All-Pro signed a contract extension with Green Bay this offseason with a three-year, $150,815,000 contract. It includes a $40,800,000 signing bonus, $150,815,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $50,271,667.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



$42 million in 2022

$59.515M in 2023

$49.3M in 2024



So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:$42 million in 2022$59.515M in 2023$49.3M in 2024So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:$42 million in 2022$59.515M in 2023$49.3M in 2024So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing.

In the 2022 season, Rodgers will earn a base salary of $1,150,000, a signing bonus of $40,800,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000, while having a cap hit of $28,533,569 and a dead cap value of $150,997,137.

However, the 38-year-old quarterback lost two of his offensive weapons as receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll see what the Packers can do this offseason to add to their depleted receiving core.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Will Green Bay trade for a WR this offseason? Yes No 2 votes so far