NFL analyst jokes that Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift proposal would qualify superstar TE to win Super Bowl 58 MVP

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for a while now, and as relationships continue to age and mature, marriage becomes a bigger discussion. Kelce and Swift might not be dipping their toe into that stage of the relationship just yet, but at least one NFL analyst has braced for a proposal.

Speaking on "Get Up," Chris Canty joked that Kelce would get a career accolade for his relationship with the superstar singer.

"[00:05:06] If he wins the Super Bowl and gets Taylor Swift to marry him on the same night, I don't give a damn what anybody else does in the game. Travis Kelce is Super Bowl MVP... If he pulls that off, his lady just got 13 Grammys and he might get another Super Bowl ring and go back-to-back championships. [00:05:33]"

Travis Kelce stalls downtrend with explosive AFC Championship performance

Travis Kelce at AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Heading into the game against the Baltimore Ravens, many believed Travis Kelce was on a downturn. It had been three full months since his last 100-yard game and for the first time since 2015, Kelce finished with less than 1000 receiving yards in a season. However, he proved he still had something left in the tank with a vintage performance against Lamar Jackson and the NFL's highest-ranked defense.

With the Super Bowl now in sight once again, the tight end will hope to deliver another explosive performance to put away Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and the San Francisco 49ers. If he can score a touchdown in the Big Game, he will end the season with at least a touchdown in the final three games.

With one more touchdown, he would tie a career-high for receiving touchdowns caught in a playoff run. If he can get in the endzone twice, it would be a new career-high in an age-34 season.

Of course, while Kelce might be winning the battle against Father Time right now, the tight end can't defeat it. Rumors are screaming that his brother Jason Kelce will be hanging up the cleats this offseason, which would leave him alone in the league.

Will Travis Kelce make a run at playing the position into his 40s? Will he succeed? Questions surround the tight end as the sun rises in Las Vegas.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.