"Getting a tryout is a victory" - NFL analyst advises Colin Kaepernick to embrace this chance 

According to one NFL analyst, Colin Kaepernick should embrace the opportunity to play in the NFL again. On ESPN's morning show KJM, NFL analyst Freddie Coleman said the quarterback's return to the league is an "I'll believe it when I see it" moment, and that tryout itself is a victory in itself:

"Colin Kaepernick returning the NFL is I believe it when I see it. Seriously, I'll give the Las Vegas Raiders a lot of credit because even the owner talked about that if he had a chance to do this, he would. The fact that he's getting a try out is a victory for a man that has not been on an NFL field since 2017. But that's how I feel."

The Las Vegas Raiders gave the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller a workout, his first with an NFL team since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017.

It was also the first time the former signal-caller visited a team since he traveled to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks in May 2017, before they chose to pass on the chance to sign him.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "I'm glad to say that I'm wrong about a team giving Kaepernick a chance. I'm very happy they've given him this opportunity." @ShannonSharpe on Colin Kaepernick working out with the Raiders "I'm glad to say that I'm wrong about a team giving Kaepernick a chance. I'm very happy they've given him this opportunity."— @ShannonSharpe on Colin Kaepernick working out with the Raiders https://t.co/7QHkW4EqfR

He was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by San Francisco out of the University of Nevada. The quarterback started 58 regular-season games under center for the team and six in the playoffs.

He led them to consecutive NFC Championship games in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013 and to Super Bowl 47 versus the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 season.

Overall, he threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in his six seasons with the 49ers. He also ran for 2,300 yards on the ground and scored 13 touchdowns.

Could the Raiders sign Colin Kaepernick?

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

A potential link to the quarterback in the Raiders organization is offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, who was a 49ers assistant from 2013 to 2016.

Another sign that Las Vegas could sign Kaepernick was when Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN NFL Nation reporter Paul Gutierrez in June 2020 that the team would have his blessing to sign the quarterback:

“Since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing.”

Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN Just spoke w/ #Raiders owner Mark Davis, who said team employees have a “company-paid day off on Juneteenth.” Also asked about @Kaepernick7 , Davis said, “Since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing.” Just spoke w/#Raiders owner Mark Davis, who said team employees have a “company-paid day off on Juneteenth.” Also asked about @Kaepernick7, Davis said, “Since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing.”

Currently, the backup quarterbacks to starter Derek Carr are Jared Stidham and Nick Mullens. We'll see if the 34-year-old gets an NFL contract from Las Vegas and again joins the league.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Raiders sign Colin Kaepernick? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht