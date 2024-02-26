NFL analyst keeps Tee Higgins trade on the table after $21,000,000 tag gets placed

Speculation on Tee Higgins' future was dealt a key blow on Monday as the Cincinnati Bengals announced they placed a franchise tag on their wide receiver. With the receiver now locked up with Cincinnati, many expect him to remain put for at least 2024. However, one NFL analyst isn't ready to throw in the towel on a deal being made to trade the receiver.

Here's how NFL analyst Dan Graziano put it on "Get Up" on Monday:

"[00:00:12] He's going to make $21.816 million this year if he plays on the franchise tag. He's been looking for a long-term deal. It's possible they still give him one. It's possible. We've seen guys get tagged and traded. Obviously, that's a potential outcome. [00:00:25]" [13.1] Get Up

Of course, the next question would be why a team would trade a player it has an interest in after spending the franchise tag on them. The tag comes amid ongoing negotiations as the young receiver angles for a big new deal. If those talks sour, trading the receiver might be the next step for the team.

Tee Higgins' untimely injury raises anxiety level after several years of excellence

Tee Higgins at Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has played under the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase for the majority of his career. However, that doesn't mean Higgins hasn't had success. The wide receiver earned at least 900 yards in three of his first four years. 2023 was the year in which he failed to hit that mark. It was ill-timed, as a rookie's fourth year often shapes their next deal with the team.

Of course, the receiver has Joe Burrow's injury to point at as a reason for the slump. That said, Higgins had his own injury trouble. He played in just 12 games due to a hamstring injury, so he has his own reasons for the slump.

As such, most agree that he has proven to be a massive asset for the team, and aside from the 2023 season, he has proven to be an ironman. However, the injury could be the biggest source of anxiety for the team as it wonders if the damage is an anomaly or the start of a trend.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins is arguing for his big second deal with the franchise.

Will Higgins get his first breakout deal with the Bengals or will he get it elsewhere?

