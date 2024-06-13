NFL analyst labels Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused absence a potential tipping point for teammates who “were almost in fear of the guy”

Aaron Rodgers is the most accomplished player that most of the New York Jets roster has ever played with. With that level of prestige, the quarterback may have struck a level of fear into the hearts of some of the players. That fear might be gone now, according to NFL analyst Mike Florio.

Speaking on Thursday morning's edition of "Pro Football Talk," the analyst questioned the team's mindset regarding their leader.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Florio: "[00:01:01] You'll wonder what mindset they're bringing to the locker room [for] year two of the Aaron Rodgers experience in contrast to year one when they all were almost in fear of the guy. [00:01:25]," he said. [24.6]

Mike Florio: "[00:01:25] You gotta wonder how they're influenced by the people around them who are saying, ‘Something ain't right with this. Something's wrong with this picture.' ... Maybe this was the tipping point for some of them. [00:01:49]." [23.9] PFT

In government, one fast way to upend a rule of order is to lose the respect of the people by clearly demonstrating a disregard for the rules. The same applies to football locker rooms. Once the leadership loses the belief of the locker room, whether it be the head coach or the quarterback, the season is effectively over.

Frustration begins to build with Aaron Rodgers in New York

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout

Aaron Rodgers has been with the New York Jets for one calendar year. Since June 2023, the top topic of conversation regarding the quarterback has been his absence.

First, a poorly-timed injury ended his first season with the team. However, he teased an early, heroic return, but the return never took place.

Then, after demonstrating his health near the end of the season, many expected Brett Favre's former understudy to be 100% healthy to start the year.

However, once again, his availability has been put into question. The inconsistent pattern with the quarterback is beginning to become concerning for fans who have yet to watch Rodgers throw his first touchdown pass.

At this point, Garrett Wilson's quarterback might be heading down the same path Tom Brady took in his final season. Brady also had trouble maintaining attendance before September in his last year.

Whether due to Rodgers or the Jets, there is reason to wonder if this also could be an indication that the end is coming. Will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.