NFL analyst labels Broncos' $35,000,000 spend on 49ers LB an "immediate upgrade"

On March 13, NFL Network senior news writer Kevin Patra, in an article on NFL.com, highlighted the best and riskiest moves so far in free agency.

Under the best moves category, Patra included new Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw. On March 10, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Greenlaw had signed a three-year, $35 million contract to join the Broncos.

"The #Broncos are expected to sign #49ers standout LB Dre Greenlaw, giving him a 3-year deal worth $35M, sources say."

Patra made clear his belief that Greenlaw is one of the best linebackers in the National Football League and is still in his prime, something that makes the contract a bargain for the Broncos.

"Is it risky to sign a player who played a grand total of 34 snaps coming off an Achilles injury? Certainly. But it's also how you get a reasonable rate," Patra wrote on NFL.com.

"Turning 28 this offseason, Greenlaw remains one of the top linebackers in the NFL. His two-plus quarters played last year were some of the best any linebacker put on film. Question the injury? Sure. Question the film? Nope. If he's healthy next season, this is a smashing move for Vance Joseph's defense."

He went on to add:

"Greenlaw is the type of patroller Denver needs behind Zach Allen, Johnathan Cooper and the up-field pass rushers. He can gobble up ball-carriers and is a premier cover linebacker.

"Greenlaw is an immediate upgrade against running backs and tight ends in the passing game, where the Broncos were peppered last season (179 total catches allowed between RBs and TEs)."

Can Dre Greenlaw improve the Broncos' defensive unit?

Greenlaw is one of the best players in the NFL when healthy. However, he did not play much meaningful football for the 49ers last season after tearing his achilles tendon in Super Bowl 58.

The injury came when Greenlaw was attempting to return to the field after a 49ers offensive possession. While coming back onto the field, Greenlaw jumped and then fell to the ground with what was later discovered to be a torn achilles.

In the two seasons prior to the injury, Greenlaw had elite stats in total tackles (127, 120) and solo tackles (82, 75), a level that the Broncos will be hoping he returns to next season.

