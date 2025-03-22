NFL analyst labels Kenny Pickett “cheap insurance policy” in Browns’ uncertain QB situation

A former first-round NFL draft pick is being labelled as an affordable fill-in quarterback for his new team.

On Friday’s episode of "Pro Football Talk," analyst Mike Florio had this to say about why the Cleveland Browns acquired Kenny Pickett:

“I think Pickett was just a cheap insurance policy. They were out on Dorian Thompson-Robinson; they were able to move him and bring in Kenny Pickett,” Florio said about the former University of Pittsburgh quarterback at 10:36.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick for the Browns in 2023. But he was traded to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles along with a fifth-round selection in next month’s draft in exchange for Pickett.

Florio goes on to say there is nothing special about Pickett as a quarterback.

“If the (Carolina) Panthers had taken him at a time when they had Sam Darnold. Pickett shows up for the first day of his workouts, and Darnold’s there, and they both throw the ball, and there’s no comparing the two,” Florio added at 10:24.

For Florio, the Browns starter at the beginning of the season will be Carson Wentz, who was Patrick Mahomes' backup with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He’s a cheap option like Pickett, who has experience as a starter and doesn’t have the massive price tag of Deshaun Watson and is reportedly seeking a new team.

Pickett won a Super Bowl last season backing up Jalen Hurts in Philly. The Panthers could have chosen Pickett at #6 in the 2022 draft but went with Ikem Ewonu instead.

Thompson has started five games behind center for the Browns since being drafted, going 1-4, throwing for a combined 880 yards passing and one touchdown with 10 interceptions.

On the other hand, Pickett started one game for the Eagles in 2024 while playing in five games, throwing for 291 yards and two scores with one interception.

In 2025, Pickett will earn just over $2.5 million, per Spotrac.

Kenny Pickett has a chance to start

While Florio is convinced Wentz is the best option for the Browns next season, Michael Holley had a different thought on who would be the club’s Week 1 starter.

“Kenny Pickett will start for the Browns because they are the Browns. They’re not going to make this a wise decision; they should draft Shedeur Sanders, but they won’t. They should do something dynamic, they won’t … So their bridge guy is going to be Kenny Pickett until they figure something else out,” according to Holley at 8:37.

The Browns currently hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pickett was the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he struggled due to some instability at the offensive coordinator spot, with Matt Canada fired during his second season.

Playing in behind Jalen Hurts for an offensive guru like Kellen Moore in Philly may have helped him learn a lot, according to CBS.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is another offensive mind with a reputation for developing quarterbacks, which they believe will enable Pickett to thrive in Cleveland.

Pickett was selected at #20 by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL draft.

