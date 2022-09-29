NFL analyst worried about Lamar Jackson: “It's going to be a real football shame if he gets rolled up on or blown out”

Lamar Jackson's contract has been an ongoing issue looming over the Ravens for more than a year. However, both sides are stuck in their current postures, stoking anxiety for fans and pundits alike.

Speaking on the Kyle Brandt's Basement podcast, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt expressed his discomfort with the situation:

"I hate how I feel about Lamar Jackson. I feel actually nervous about Lamar at this date in the season because he's been spectacular, spectacular through three weeks... Lamar has been unbelievably good, better than he was to start his actual MVP season... And yet, we're still at this stupid phase where he doesn't have a contract."

He went on, claiming the lack of an agent is the most painful part of Jackson's situation:

"It's almost like he's kind of undefeated at this point, and yet the Ravens won't pay him and he's still sticking to this thing where he won't talk about the deal once the season starts, which I don't understand. I'll say this again: He doesn't have an agent. If he had just your standard issue, Drew Rosenhaus or Jerry Maguire, he would have a deal."

Lastly, he expressed his angst about what would happen if Jackson has an injury:

"And it's going to be a real, real football shame if he goes out there and gets rolled up on or blown out... or something like that... I don't want to talk about it, but why not? We're all thinking it. So the Ravens are thinking it in some regard."

Lamar Jackson's 2022 season through first three weeks

Lamar Jackson

After the first three weeks of this NFL season, the quarterback is 2-1 with wins over the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. The solitary loss came against the Miami Dolphins.

In the Week 1 win against the New York Jets, Lamar Jackson threw for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. In the Week 2 loss against the Dolphins, the quarterback threw for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

In the Week 3 win against the Patriots, he threw for four touchdowns and one interception against the team. In both games - against the Dolphins and Patriots - he also rushed for a touchdown and about 115 yards.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Kyle Brandt's Basement and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far