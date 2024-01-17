Odell Beckham Jr. has been in a different employment situation every season since 2021. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Peter Schrager named the wide receiver as a potential exit candidate among 19 additional players following the 2023-24 season. Here's how he put it on Wednesday:

"[00:00:49] Lamar is going to be a Raven for a long, long time. Odell Beckham's a free agent. Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent. ... They have 20 different free agents. Kevin Zeitler, a free agent, a lot of veteran guys. This might be the last time that this group is together. ... You can't take anything for granted [00:01:14]"

Super Bowl LVII serves as massive catalyst for 2024 Ravens roster construction

Odell Beckham Jr. at Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

On a 53-man roster, 20 free agents make up almost half of the team's roster. Of course, just because the team has 20 free agents doesn't mean they will lose every last one of them. In all likelihood, some players will exit while others will remain.

However, a big factor in just how many stick around rides on the next four weeks. The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC, which puts them in the driver's seat to get to Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl winners and losers have a tougher time keeping the players and coaches together as other teams want a piece of success to make their own.

As such, that drives up the market for players and increases the odds of their exit in pursuit of a bigger paycheck. Will Odell Beckham Jr. fall into this bucket?

Which players are in danger of becoming Ravens free agents besides Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. at Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

According to Spotrac, the list of potential upcoming losses is plentiful. On the offensive side of the ball, Gus Edwards, Nelson Agholor, Tyler Huntley, JK Dobbins, and Devin Duvernay headline additional potential losses.

Defensively, Rock Ya-Sin, Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, Geno Stone, Ronald Darby, and Justin Madubuike headline as additional potential losses. That, of course, doesn't include the coaching staff, which could generate some losses of their own after leading their respective units to the No. 1 seed over 15 competitors.

Baltimore Beatdown reports that defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have both gotten reported interest from other teams.

Put simply, the 2024 Ravens could look much different than they do this year.

