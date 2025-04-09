NFL analyst lists Shedeur Sanders’s traits that compensate for his inferior athleticism compared to Coach Prime

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler believes that Shedeur Sanders is not the athletic footballer that his father was, however, the analyst also said that Sanders possesses some other traits that can compensate for his lack of athleticism.

The Athletic released its full draft guide ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, which has been compiled by the analyst. In the guide, he wrote that Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was a much better athlete than his son. However, the Colorado quarterback's poise, accuracy, and overall skill set could compensate for his flaws.

Here is what the guide said about Sanders:

“Although not close to the athlete his father was, Sanders is a controlled, polished passer who gets the ball out accurately in structure and when throwing on the move. He is a cool customer, and his high completion percentage reflects his steady heartbeat. ... He is a poised, rhythmic passer when he stays true to his skill set, and he shows the necessary touch and confidence of an NFL starter. He fits best in a timing-based offense.”

For some time, Sanders was considered to be neck-and-neck with the Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as one of the top signal-callers in the draft class. However, as pre-draft events and engagements continued, Ward began to separate himself from the pack, while Sanders's stock seemingly took a dip after concerns were raised about his playing style and attitude.

Where Shedeur Sanders will be drafted has become one of the biggest talking points heading into the draft in Green Bay.

Who will draft Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft?

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Just after the 2024 college football season, many believed the Tennessee Titans might consider taking Shedeur Sanders with their first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Tennessee has since hosted Cam Ward for a private dinner before they attended his Pro Day in Miami. The team also opted to cancel a private workout with Sanders, seemingly solidifying their intentions to select Ward with their pick.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are also in need of quarterbacks and hold the second and third overall picks, respectively. Recent reports suggest that those two teams may not look at a quarterback in the first round. With that being said, many are now wondering just how far down Sanders could slip.

Some suggest the New Orleans Saints could be an option at ninth overall. Others have linked Sanders to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21st overall. All questions will be answered during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

