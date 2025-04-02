NFL analyst lists two traits that lead to Travis Hunter’s success at cornerback

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released the fourth edition of his top 50 list ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. In it, he breaks down what makes Travis Hunter so successful in the secondary.

Hunter can play both wide receiver and cornerback, playing both at a very high level full-time in Colorado. Now, heading into the NFL, there's no telling what NFL coaches have planned for him should he find his way onto their roster. In regard to corner, Jeremiah lists two key attributes that help Hunter thrive as a defensive back. Those being discipline and technique.

"On defense, he was much improved in 2024. He didn’t take as many unnecessary risks at cornerback, relying more on discipline and technique to stay in position. He can locate the ball and picked it off seven times over the past two seasons."

Hunter had a tremendous junior season with the Colorado Buffaloes, which was highlighted by his Heisman Trophy victory. As a receiver, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He led Colorado in virtually every receiving stat and was quarterback Shedeur Sanders' favorite target on the field. On defense, Hunter was just as productive.

Travis Hunter managed to secure 25 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions. While Hunter managed to play both receiver and cornerback full-time in college, it's uncertain if he could sustain that dual role in the NFL, assuming any coaching staff allows it.

Where will Travis Hunter land in the 2025 NFL draft?

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter and his potential landing spot in the NFL are one of the biggest stories heading into the draft this month. While the Tennessee Titans seem poised to draft Cam Ward with their first overall selection, anywhere from the second overall pick with the Cleveland Browns and onwards into the next few slots seems possible for Hunter.

Hunter isn't expected to remain on the board very long, but Cleveland might consider him at No. 2 despite needing a quarterback. The New York Giants could also draft him and pair him with Russell Wilson in 2025. If Shedeur Sanders is available, however, the Giants may opt to take Hunter's teammate instead.

The New England Patriots appear to be a likely destination for Hunter, where he'd be paired with Stefon Diggs and young quarterback Drake Maye under coach Mike Vrabel. However, the Patriots are also in need of help on the offensive line to protect Maye, making it another tough decision.

All will be made clear come draft night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Lambeau Field, on Thursday, April 24.

