NFL analyst makes eyebrow-raising Breece Hall-Jets trade prediction in roster revamping move

Aaron Rodgers is the first of an expected slew of departures from the New York Jets this offseason, and young running back Breece Hall may be surprisingly following him out the door if ESPN analyst Ben Solak's big prediction comes true.

Much of the online chatter heading into the offseason is about how new head coach Aaron Glenn will get buy-in from the Jet’s two young stars Garrett Wilson and Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner.

However, there could be another major young piece that might be on the move. In a prediction article on ESPN, Solak’s big prediction for the Jets offseason is that Hall will be traded.

"While receiver Garrett Wilson is the buzzy trade candidate these days, the Jets will end up trading their other young offensive star, Breece Hall," Solak said.

Solak pointed to a weak free agent class as a reason why teams might be willing to trade for Hall. This offseason, the top running back free agents include Najee Harris, Aaron Jones and J.K. Dobbins.

"It's a bad year for free agent running backs, but some teams will be looking for a similar veteran boost to those the Eagles, Ravens and Packers found on the veteran market last offseason," Solak added.

Solak also referenced Hall’s injury history as a reason why the Jets might be willing to move on from a 23-year-old running back entering year four. Hall suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in 2022 and the injury was still bugging him late last year, causing him to miss a game.

Breece Hall was drafted by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. In three seasons with the Jets, Hall has amassed 2,333 yards rushing with 512 attempts as the featured back. He has also scored 22 touchdowns in his career.

Solak thinks it may be a smart decision to move on from Hall while he retains some trade value.

"The Jets would be wise to move on from him early, while he still has some value leaguewide -- especially with young backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis showing promise," the analyst added.

Jets running back room to be led by second-year running backs if Breece Hall departs

There is not a lot of experience behind Breece Hall in the current roster. As Solak mentioned, if the running back were to be traded, the Jets would be handing the keys to second-year running back Braelon Allen.

After being selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft, Allen played 12 games in his rookie campaign and rushed for 240 years. Isaiah Davis is also a second-year running back.

The Jets could also bring in a cost-controlled veteran in the free agency market to complement the young running backs. Potential names to watch out for include A.J Dillon, Javonte Williams and Kareem Hunt.

