NFL analyst makes feelings clear on Travis Hunter’s position amid CB’s demands of playing dual role

Travis Hunter, one of the most versatile players in the upcoming NFL draft, has a clear top position when he gets to the NFL. Analyst Greg Cosell believes that last season’s Heisman Trophy winner will be used primarily on the defensive side of the ball as a professional.

“What I think is that Travis Hunter is going to be a full-time corner and a package receiver in the NFL, that’s what I think,” Cosell said on the Ross Tucker podcast Saturday.

The Associated Press and the Sporting News named Hunter their College Football Player of the Year in 2024. The #12 player out of Colorado put up stellar numbers as a wide receiver and cornerback.

On offense, he had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had four interceptions and one forced fumble while registering 21 solo tackles.

"I personally believe that Travis Hunter will play corner," Cosell added. "He went to the Combine as a corner, which means to me that his advisors and maybe NFL teams said, 'Hey, you’re a corner.' But I think there will always be package plays for Travis Hunter as a receiver, but I think he’ll be a full-time corner."

Hunter has talked about wanting to play full-time on both sides of the ball in the NFL, saying last month:

"So that's my main thing. Imma prove that I'm gonna do it, and I can do it.”

Earlier this month, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about Hunter on his podcast “New Heights”:

“I think he's proven that he needs to play on both sides of the ball.”

In 2024, Hunter became the first player in college football history to capture the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the country.

He’s only the second defensive player to win the Heisman after Charles Woodson in 1997.

Travis Hunter’s latest draft projections

Next month, the top three teams in the NFL draft need quarterback help, which may benefit a club like the New England Patriots. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants hold the top three selections and are expected to go with either a top quarterback prospect or a strong pass rusher.

NFL Network predicted on Thursday that the first two picks in the draft will be QBs Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, respectively, with edge rusher Abdul Carter going to the Giants at #3.

The Pats have the fourth pick, which is where Hunter is projected to land. Hunter’s ability to impact a game is well known, and it’s believed that the Colorado star would be more helpful to the defensive room in New England, especially after the club signed wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins.

In 2024, Hunter had 1,400 scrimmage snaps on offense and defense, 382 more than any player in the country.

