NFL analyst makes his pick between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady represent two generations of quarterbacks, but the common thread that binds them is that they are both great at their jobs and both are winners. That Tom Brady is playing at an elite level at the same time as Patrick Mahomes and not long retired is a miracle in itself. One player who got the chance to work with and win Super Bowls with both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is former NFL running back LeSean McCoy. He appeared on the Good Morning Football show to give his verdict on who is better.

Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady? LeSean McCoy decides

LeSean McCoy was a great NFL running back who played with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he had more personal accomplishments with the Eagles and the Bills, he won two Super Bowls in consecutive seasons with the Chiefs and the Buccaneers.

Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi LeSean McCoy signing a 1-day deal to retire with the #Eagles after winning Super Bowls with the #Buccaneers and #Chiefs past 2 years. McCoy is a 6-time Pro Bowl pick, 2-time All-Pro and Philadelphia’s all-time franchise rushing leader. LeSean McCoy signing a 1-day deal to retire with the #Eagles after winning Super Bowls with the #Buccaneers and #Chiefs past 2 years. McCoy is a 6-time Pro Bowl pick, 2-time All-Pro and Philadelphia’s all-time franchise rushing leader.

The reason he could be on those winning teams was driven largely, in part, by the quarterbacks on each team: Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs and Tom Brady with the Buccaneers. As part of the offensive unit, McCoy would have worked closely with both of them and would have seen how they worked up close. It gives him a unique opportunity to make a judgment on who is the best quarterback between the two.

Now retired, LeSean McCoy was on as an analyst on Good Morning Football when they decided to do a segment about the teams to watch out for in the NFC Playoffs. LeSean McCoy chose the Buccaneers, and when pressed, one of the reasons he highlighted them was because they have Tom Brady.

He went on to acknowledge that Patrick Mahomes is a phenomenal quarterback, but Tom Brady just has superior preparation and knowledge of the game. LeSean McCoy said,

“Tom Brady, what are we talking about?... Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback, (but) I’ve never been with a quarterback that is so prepared, that is so ready, that is so smart, that is so knowledgeable. He’s 40-something years old... and still is playing like he’s 20-something years old."

LeSean McCoy is certainly rolling with Tom Brady, and looking at the current positions of the two teams and how each of them is playing this season, it is hard to argue against him. Additionally, with him having worked with both of them, we will take his word over the casual observer.

