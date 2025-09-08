NFL analyst mocks Lamar Jackson's Ravens with bizarre “Michelin star” comparison after loss to Josh Allen's Bills in 41-40 thriller

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens suffered a 41-40 loss to Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2025 season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The Ravens were on course to get the win in their season-opener before a fourth-quarter blitz from the Bills stunned the visitors.

Ad

After the Bills' epic comeback win, NFL analyst Sal Iacono, also known as "Cousin Sal," pointed out why the game was a worse loss for the Ravens.

"I think it's a worse loss for the Ravens," Iacono said on "The Bill Simmons" podcast on Sunday (1:12). "I feel like for the first two and a half hours, maybe I'm wrong, they seem focused on 'Alright, we're not f**king around. We're gonna get the No. 1 seed and we know what to do with it this year, and we're light years ahead.' That's the more depressing thing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Iocono also used a "Michelin Star" comparison to define the Bills-Ravens thriller.

"But honestly, why are we betting these? I might not bet the Sunday night game anyway. ... But to bet Baltimore-Buffalo, I think it's like, why are we doing this to ourselves? It's going to be a classic. It's going to be one tiptoe in bounds or not.

Ad

"It's like going to a Michelin Star restaurant and loading up on gummies ahead of time, like no, let's enjoy the great meals."

Jackson went 14-of-19 for 209 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards and a TD on six carries.

Meanwhile, Allen went 33-of-46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 30 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.

The Bills were down 40-25 with less than four minutes remaining on the clock. However, Allen led the fightback for Buffalo, who scored 16 points in quick succession to get the win.

Ad

Lamar Jackson and Ravens will aim to get first win of 2025 season vs. Browns in Week 2

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Following their Week 1 loss, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 on Sunday.

Ad

The Browns suffered a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Lamar Jackson and co. will aim to get Baltimore up and running with its first win agaisnt Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Bills will travel to face the New York Jets in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.