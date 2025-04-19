NFL analyst names $4,600,000,000 franchise as "sleeper" option for Ashton Jeanty amid Raiders draft buzz

Ashton Jeanty is viewed as a top running back prospect in this year's draft. He finished as the 2024 Heisman runner-up, behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Over the past few weeks, Jeanty has been linked to potentially land with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. However, NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler believes that the $4.6 billion-valued Jacksonville Jaguars (as per Forbes) could also be in contention for the running back.

On the latest episode of NFL on ESPN, Jeremy Fowler talked about how Ashton Jeanty could be a good fit for the Raiders. He also named the Jaguars as a "sleeper option" for the running back. The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick in the first round and could benefit from providing QB Trevor Lawrence with some support on offense.

"I'm hearing Jeanty is in play for the Raiders among a few options," Fowler said (0:05). "They're also looking at offensive tackle potentially. But there is some momentum around the Raiders and Jeanty. I'm told Jeanty would love to play for the Raiders. They are atop his wish list as far as what the player wants. We'll see what the team wants.

"But this is an option that will clearly go somewhere in the top 10 to 12. I haven't talked to one team who think he will slip out of that range. In fact, Jacksonville at No. 5 could be a sleeper option for Jeanty as well."

Last season, Ashton Jeanty helped the Boise State Broncos to a Mountain West title and a spot in the playoffs, where they lost to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal game. Jeanty recorded 4,769 yards and 50 TDs rushing in three years with the Broncos.

NFL analyst believes Ashton Jeanty would be a better option for the Bears than the Raiders

On Monday, analyst Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on Ashton Jeanty's draft projections. While he's majorly projected to land with the Raiders, Kimes believes the Chicago Bears would be a better destination for the running back.

The Bears have the 10th overall pick in the first round. Mina Kimes believes that the Raiders should first prioritize revamping their offensive line, so she believes Ashton Jeanty would be ideal for the Bears.

"A great running back cannot fix a bad offensive line, even one as good as Ashton Jeanty" Kimes said.

"So I think when you look at the top 10, thinking about places where you want to take him, a team that comes to mind is Chicago for me. They are one team that has put a lot of money into fixing their offensive line bceause if you stick him behind a bad offensive line, that's not a good draft pick."

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will be interesting to see which team takes the Boise State running back.

