NFL analyst names one other team to watch as JJ Watt teases Texans return

Former NFL defensive end JJ Watt is one of the greatest defenisve players in the NFL. He retired from the game following the 2022 season after playing in the league for 12 seasons, where he dominated on the defensive line.

Watt played with the Houston Texans from 2011-2020, and for much of his time, they were a struggling team. After the season they had last season with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans, Watt isn't closing the door on a potential return back to the NFL.

He said last week that he would welcome a return back to Houston. Following the development, NFL analyst and ProFootballTalk host Mike Florio thinks there's one other team Watt could consider playing for if he comes out of retirment.

"Keeping the door open for possible paying for the taxes. You know, there was thought in the past that maybe he would end up with the Steelers playing with his brother. Yeah, I don't think that's a crazy proposit."

That wouldn't sem far-fetched. JJ's brother, TJ, is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, so teaming up with his brother would be great for the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense.

Here are the comments Watt made Saturday that he could return to the NFL, which Florio responded to:

"And I'm a very fortunate, lucky man. I've got a beautiful wife. I got a beautiful son, 12 great years in this league. And I've been very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great. I mean, I told DeMeco last year, I said, don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there.

"But he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year. I'll tell him that because I'm not going to keep training the way I've been trained. But, he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I'll be there for him. But I don't anticipate that happening. They've got a very good crew."

Does JJ Watt still have some gas left in the tank?

JJ Watt during Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans

Often times, player retire and contemplate returning to the sport that they loved playing. It seems JJ Watt could be having the same thought process.

Watt retired from the league following the 2022 season. Last season was the first since 2010 that he didn't play in the NFL. While JJ Watt has been enjoying retirement by spending time with his wife and son, he might have that want and desire to play in the league again.

Although he missed all of last season, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year could still make an impact on the field. In his last season in the NFL in 2022, Watt totaled 39 tackles, 12.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

With a year off, he could come back even healthier, which would stand him in good stead if he returns to the field.

