NFL analyst names one way Travis Kelce could pass Shannon Sharpe and Rob Gronkowski in showdown against George Kittle

Travis Kelce has been playing tight end in the NFL for a long time. With so many playoff performances under his belt, he has had opportunities to pass some of the greatest players at the position. Kelce has another opportunity on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs look to win their second straigh Super Bowl. Speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Peter Schrager explained how Kelce could be the greatest of all time in one category:

Expand Tweet

"With 100 receiving yards, Travis Kelce would become the first tight end to have 100-plus receiving yards in multiple Super Bowls. Shannon Sharpe never did it, nor did Gronk. Jay Novacek never did it. You name these guys, Kelce would be the first to have two different 100-yard receiving games from the tight end position in a Super Bowl. "

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce battles Father time as brother teeters on ending career

Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

Both Jason and Travis Kelce are deep into their 30s. While both are at the height of their popularity, both are teetering on the final stages of their careers. The Philadelphia Eagles center has led millions to believe that he has played his final snap. Meanwhile, Travis has been loud about taking on the challenge of Father time.

In other words, the two brothers appear to be taking different roads. Jason is happy to leave before the erosion manifests in his performances. Travis, on the other hand, appears intent on taking Father Time head-on.

According to PFF, the Philadelphia Eagles center earned an 80.7 on 1108 snaps of action. Which is roughly on par with his performances of the last few years. Meanwhile, Travis saw his production drop by roughly a third. In 2022, he earned 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season, he totaled just 984 yards and five touchdowns.

With no indication of a step away from football seemingly coming anytime soon, Travis will be gambling on creating a downtrend over multiple seasons. Which most would immediately call his final decline.

Of course, with his popularity surging at an exponential rate, leaving the sport right now might be poor timing for the All-Pro tight end. Some fans fully expect the Kelce brothers to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps, getting a job in the media in one form or another. They've already begun breaking into the space with their hit podcast "New Heights." Still, it needs to be asked if the Kelce brothers take a break from the spotlight during their transition to a post-NFL life.