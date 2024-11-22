NFL analyst names two non-QBs who should "be in the conversation" for MVP including Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has turned heads this year. However, he has also turned his head and vaulted backward over a would-be tackler, creating a potential running back equivalent to the infamous Odell Beckham Jr. catch. Now, Barkley's contributions have started conversations about granting him one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL.

On Friday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Bart Scott claimed that Barkley and another running back should be in the MVP running.

[00:07:12] "I think [Barkley] should be in the conversation," Scott said. "You look at his effect. He's basically calmed down Jalen Hurts and created so much space on the football field horizontally and vertically because of his ability to run the football and get explosive from just handing the ball off.

"I think you will make the same argument for Derrick Henry and they're in a battle for who's going to lead the league in rushing. I think, ultimately they become the offensive player of the year. We know that the MVP goes to the QB."

Of course, while quarterbacks win the MVP award in the vast majority of years, running backs are the only other position to have won the award in recent history. The last running back to win the award was Adrian Peterson in 2012 during his prime run with the Minnesota Vikings.

Before that, Seattle Seahawks star Shaun Alexander and Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson won the award in back-to-back years (2005 and 2006). As such, there is at least some hope for Derrick Henry and Barkley, two running backs already over 1,000 yards.

Saquon Barkley is on pace to obliterate career records

Saquon Barkley at Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley's move from New York to Philadelphia was one of the stories of the early part of 2024. The running back's rise has been the story of the meat of the 2024 season. As the league enters its final stretch of games, Barkley is on pace to dismantle even his best production with the New York Giants.

Barkley has 197 carries for 1,137 yards and eight touchdowns with a 5.8 yards per carry average. If the season were to end today, Barkley's yards per carry average would be almost one full yard higher than his best-ever 5.0 mark in 2018.

With still seven weeks left, Saquon Barkley needs under 200 yards to set a new career high in rushing yards. He also just needs three touchdowns. If he plays at his current rate, he could cross this milestone in his next two games. That would leave more than a month to blow out his previous career record of 1312 yards and ten touchdowns in 2022.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.

