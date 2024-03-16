NFL analyst names two wide receivers to calm raging Patriots fans after lackluster free agency showing feat. Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins and New England Patriots fans are both unhappy with the state of things following the first week of free agency. Patriots fans wanted to steal headlines with big swings after cutting ties with Bill Belichick, but none have transpired. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins appears to be actively clawing his way out of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Analyst Jordy McElroy claimed in an article published on Patriots Wire on Thursday that "patience is running thin" with fans after failing to nab any of the big targets on the free agency market at wide receiver. However, he claimed that two names could help turn around a disappointing showing with the position group.

Specifically, he named Tee Higgins and former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Mike Williams as remaining options.

Williams is coming off a torn ACL and rubbing shoulders at the dreaded age of 30. However, for a team as hungry for the position as anyone, his taking on the risk could be a positive step.

Regardless, the analyst claimed that it wasn't just free agency alone that was the issue. He blamed Bill Belichick's "nickel and diming" at the position group for years as the first strike. With a new era beginning but with the pattern remaining the same, fans are upset.

Specifically, the analyst named Calvin Ridley's absence as the catalyst for much of the uproar.

Fans wanted the former successor to Julio Jones but didn't get him. Instead, Ridley stayed in the conference, going to the Tennessee Titans, who ended Tom Brady's career with the Patriots after beating him in the Wild Card round of the 2019 postseason.

The Titans had also beaten the Patriots to get DeAndre Hopkins in the 2023 offseason.

Patriots weigh strategy to fill Mac Jones-sized hole in era transition

Mac Jones at New York v New England

While there is still a long way for the team to go before they have their finalized 2024 roster, many of the questions have been answered.

Bill Belichick was indeed replaced this offseason and Mac Jones has gone to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, with the old regime now gone, the question has become who the team will hand the reins to.

Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf have slid into Belichick's old general manager and head coach roles. However, the last massive domino to fall is who the team will have at quarterback. With the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders could have a strong say in who that is.