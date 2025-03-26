NFL analyst names Will Levis in contingency plan for Steelers with Aaron Rodgers delaying decision

NFL analyst Evan Cohen believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should trade for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis if they cannot sign Aaron Rodgers in free agency.

On Wednesday, while appearing on the popular "UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio" ESPN show, Cohen highlighted how the Steelers need to have a backup plan ready if Rodgers does not sign with the organization.

Cohen made clear how, though the move would be far from perfect, it is a suitable solution to the situation.

"I’d trade for Will Levis," Cohen said. "He's not good, but he's not… Brett Rypien, like that should not have been your plan, but that is at least if you miss out, I was thinking about this on the way in, if you miss out on Rodgers... where the heck are you going to go?"

If the Steelers traded for the Tennessee QB, it would be a humorous reunion between Levis and QB Mason Rudolph, who also played for the Titans in 2024 and signed with the Steelers this offseason.

Despite Cohen's remarks, it does seem unlikely that the Steelers would attempt to re-create the QB situation that the Titans had in 2024. Last season, Tennessee averaged only 195.1 passing yards per game, a value that ranked No. 26 in the NFL.

In addition, all signs point to the Titans, the team with the worst regular-season record in 2024, moving off Levis in favor of a rookie QB next season.

Can Will Levis help the Pittsburgh Steelers?

If Will Levis is dealt to Pittsburgh, the Steelers would be an excellent fit for him. Mike Tomlin is one of the top coaches in NFL history. The team now boasts two elite wide receivers in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, and the organization has consistently made the playoffs over the last decade.

However, this is exactly the reason why it seems improbable that the Steelers would trade for Levis.

Since entering the league in 2023, Levis has shown that he has a major arm and is quite mobile. However, he has also shown during his two years as a starting QB that he consistently struggles with poor decision-making, turnovers and accuracy.

After a promising end to the 2023 season when he took over as the starter for Ryan Tannehill, Levis performed terribly in 2024. In a campaign where he was benched and struggled with injuries, Levis finished with 2,091 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

