Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are some of the only quarterbacks to have ever defeated Patrick Mahomes. However, thanks to the injury bug, only one of the two have been able to reach the playoffs to face him in the last couple of years.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott reminded Burrow's supporters that his breakout over the last two years lines up perfectly with Lamar Jackson's injuries.

"Lamar Jackson is going to remind everybody that he is him," said Scott. "He's going to show people that he can throw the ball as well. The Ravens always are above the Bengals in the standings. It's only when Lamar Jackson gets hurt that the Bengals are able to win that division."

Revisiting Joe Burrow's breakout

Joe Burrow at AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

It seems that the quarterback has been around for a bit of time at this point, but he's only had two successful seasons in his career. His rookie season was marred by losing and a catastrophic injury. By the end of his inaugural year, he was 2-7-1 and had thrown for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. It had shown fans enough to have a small level of optimism, but his health was a major concern.

In 2021, he exploded, taking the team to a 10-6 record while completing 70.4 per cent of his passes and throwing for 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He ended the year by giving up a close loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, he did defeat Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game that season.

In 2022, his team went 12-4 and he threw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This time, however, he fell short in the playoffs to Mahomes.

Lamar Jackson's troubles in recent years

Lamar Jackson at Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders

While Joe Burrow was taking his first lumps in the NFL in 2020, Jackson was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. He went 11-4, throwing for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns. However, 2021 and 2022 fell well short.

In both years, he played in just 12 games. He rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 and for 764 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. On his watch, the team went 7-5 in 2021 and 8-4 in 2022. As mentioned above, in both years, Burrow won the division.

Some attributed Lamar Jackson's absence partially to his contract situation. In other words, if he wasn't getting paid top dollar, he wasn't going to rush back out to the field. Those in that line of thinking like Scott above, are expecting perfect health this year and when that happens, Burrow will be left in the dust in the division race.

