NFL analyst omits Brock Purdy from top 5 playoff QB ranking that places Patrick Mahomes third

With the NFL divisional round set to take place this weekend, eight teams remain in the playoffs with a chance to make the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens enjoyed bye weeks in the wildcard round as each held the number one seed in their conference.

Part of San Francisco's success this season is due to the emergence of second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy helped his team earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, he has left off of Dan Orlovsky's list of the top-five scariest quarterbacks in the postseason. In his list, he chose quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield ahead of him.

Here is Orlovsky's top-five list:

#5 - Jordan Love

#4 - Baker Mayfield

#3 - Patrick Mahomes

#2 - Josh Allen

#1 - Lamar Jackson

Some might find this as a surprise with Purdy's sensational 2023 season. After leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship last season, Purdy had a complete season of success this year with the 9ers.

Purdy went 12-4 as a starter this season. Along the way, he threw 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and ran for two touchdowns.

Many feel Purdy owes his success to his supporting team, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

NFL playoff schedule for this weekend

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The divisional round of the playoffs will begin this Saturday, with the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans playing the first game.

Baltimore will host Houston at 4:30 p.m. Saturday's doubleheader will conclude with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's doubleheader will have both games start at an earlier time.

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. Then, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the divisional round of the playoffs.

The winners will advance to the NFL conference championship round next week.

