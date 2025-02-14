NFL analyst opens door to Aaron Rodgers skipping free agency hoopla to play hero

NFL analyst Mike Florio believes Aaron Rodgers should sit around and wait for an NFL team to rescue in the 2025 NFL season.

Ad

Florio recently took to "NFL on NBC" to discuss Rodgers' future with Rodney Harrison. The New York Jets recently announced that they'll be moving on from Rodgers at quarterback. This was after the recent hiring of Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn as general manager and head coach, respectively.

This means Rodgers will either be cut or traded from the club this offseason. The former Super Bowl winner would have his pick of teams to choose from as far as who he wants to join. With that being said, Florio thinks Rodgers should not sign with a team right away this offseason.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, he believes Rodgers should wait and see if a Super Bowl contender loses a quarterback to injury, and jump in to save the day.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

"The super teams right now. You know, the cream has risen in the NFL where there's a small handful of super teams that keep coming back around to the Super Bowl and high-level playoff games. You lose a quarterback to a torn ACL or a popped Achilles like 2023. There were multiple starting quarterbacks that were injured. And out and done '24, it went the other way.

Ad

"What if in '25, it goes back and you've got one of these teams, I'm not going to name names or teams because I don't want anyone to accusing me of putting the moloko on anyone. But what if that happens? Do you call Aaron Rodgers to save your butt? And isn't that a better way for him to go out? If he could take the wheel of a team that is Super Bowl ready?"

Ad

Aaron Rodgers' underwhelming run with the New York Jets

Rodgers joined the Jets for their 2023 campaign after being traded to the franchise from the Green Bay Packers. There were high hopes for Rodgers and the Jets given the roster New York was able to assemble around him.

Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered an injury on his fourth offensive snap of their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Ad

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

It was later determined that he had suffered a torn Achilles tendon and would subsequently miss the entire season. Rodgers started his first full season for the Jets this past year in 2024 but was only able to lead the Jets to a 5-12 record.

Ad

Despite acquiring former longtime receiver Davante Adams from the Raiders via a trade, Rodgers' performance on the year was lackluster compared to what fans have become accustomed to.

Perhaps a fresh start with a different team will help restore Rodgers to his former glory in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.