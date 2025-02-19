NFL analyst opens door to Joe Burrow "wanting out"

Joe Burrow is the franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals and is one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL. However, winning is a primary motivator for athletes. Without it, there's no reason to keep going with things as is.

Ad

At least, that is what one NFL analyst suggested could be the source of the strife bubbling in the mid-west. On Wednesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed that one potential outcome in the future could be Burrow giving up on the franchise.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[00:01:50] "If you're a Bengals fan, deep down, you know that if Joe Burrow eventually becomes exasperated with the team putting winning behind money, he's going to want out. Just like Carson Palmer did 14 years ago and eight years after he took his stand with the Bengals.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He was eventually traded right before the deadline in October to the Raiders after sitting at home all of training camp and the first several weeks of the regular season. He said in 2019, 'You need to put winning first and money second.'"

Ad

The peak of Burrow's time thus far has been sky-high, getting through the other 15 teams in the AFC, including the Kansas City Chiefs, to get to the Super Bowl. However, the valleys have also been brutal, with ice-cold openings every September and notable extended absences due to injury.

Still, in the NFL, quarterbacks with Super Bowl experience are an endangered species. The Bengals have one with Joe Burrow.

Exploring potential Joe Burrow exit strategies

Joe Burrow at NFL Pro Bowl Games: Skills Showdown - Source: Getty

Joe Burrow might eventually reach a place where he wants out, but his contract has the ultimate say. The Bengals quarterback is still under lock and key until the end of the 2029 season. That's still half a decade away.

Ad

However, the Bengals have the opportunity to end things earlier if they wish. The contract has an out option starting in 2028. That still is two full seasons away.

If Burrow elects to want out sooner, he always has the choice to ask for a trade or a release. However, it falls on the Cincinnati Bengals to give the green light and if they want to keep going with their quarterback, they will.

Ad

Even if Burrow waits for his contract to end, the Bengals have a franchise tag they've demonstrated that they are not afraid to use with Tee Higgins. As such, unless Burrow tanks intentionally in an effort to force the Bengals' hand, it could take well into the 2030s for any split to take place.

Will Burrow ever play for another team or has his fate already been inked on paper?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.