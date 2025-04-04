NFL analyst opens door to Justin Fields getting benched by Jets

While Justin Fields will be hoping the Big Apple will be where he truly breaks out, Mike Florio sees it another way. On “NFL on NBC,” Florio didn’t hold back when dissecting Fields’ two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets.

The NFL analyst declared how his deal doesn’t scream long-term commitment, pointing out that such a contract is no longer “top of the market” in today’s QB landscape. With veteran Tyrod Taylor waiting in the wings, Florio added it’s entirely possible the Jets pivot to him at some point this season.

“That two year $40 million contract Justin Fields signed - once upon a time, that's top of the market. Nowadays, that that says placeholder, and it's entirely possible it's Tyrod Taylor who ends up being the quarterback of the Jets at some point this year,” Florio said on Friday (timestamp 6:12).

Fields arrived in New York with a lot to prove. After a rocky ride in Pittsburgh, where he showed flashes of promise, completing 73.3% of his passes across three straight wins, he still couldn’t lock down the QB1 job. Even after posting 1,106 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns (5 passing, 5 rushing), and just one pick across 10 appearances in 2024, he was relegated to package plays behind Russell Wilson.

Fast-forward to 2025, the Jets handed him the keys (publicly at least) with new GM Darren Mougey naming Fields the starter on March 30. But Florio’s comments hit a very valid point, and if Fields doesn't hit the ground running, it could bring that vote of confidence into question.

For the Jets, this isn’t just about talent. It’s about stability under a new regime. Justin Fields may’ve been dynamic in spurts, but that placeholder label stings.

Aaron Glenn bets big on Justin Fields to flip the Jets’ playoff script

The Jets are doubling down on Justin Fields, and head coach Aaron Glenn is leading the charge. Speaking at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, Glenn didn’t hesitate to back his new QB1. He sees a player on the brink of turning heads. Glenn praised Fields’ deep ball accuracy, mobility, and calm demeanor, saying:

"He has a quiet confidence about himself. He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that's dynamic not just in college but the NFL, as well. I just think he's ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback."

After flashes of promise in Chicago and a streaky 2024 season in Pittsburgh, Fields now leads a Jets squad looking to end its brutal 14-year playoff drought.

If Glenn’s hunch is right, Justin Fields might be the one to flip the script in New York. If not, Florio could be proven right, and we might see Tyrod Taylor starting under center before the year is over.

