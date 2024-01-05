NFL analyst outlines path to Lamar Jackson choking MVP to rival AFC QB in Week 18

Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and as a reward, the quarterback will get to kick his feet up on Sunday's showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, doing so sets him up for potential trouble in a way that could ultimately affect his legacy.

In a post on Twitter/X, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky opened the door to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stealing the MVP from the Ravens signal-caller.

Here's how he put it:

"If Josh Allen accounts for 4+ touchdowns Sunday and Bills win, he will have 46 touchdowns [and] 4800+ yards. The race for voters between him and Lamar is gonna be fascinating."

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen MVP comparison

Lamar Jackson at Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

At the end of the day, statistics lay the foundation for which awards are given. The quarterback that towers higher on the stat sheet usually becomes the frontrunner for the MVP honor. As such, here's a look at how the two compare.

First and foremost, while quarterbacks rush much more than they once did, their arm talent serves as the majority of their jobs. Josh Allen has thrown for 3,947 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He's also completed 65.6% of his throws.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has thrown for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has completed 67.2% of his throws. Most would agree that from an arm-production standpoint, Jackson has had the edge this season.

However, that's only half the equation with quarterback comparisons in 2023. Here's a look at their production on the ground.

Allen has rushed for 457 yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns, which is by far the most in his career. As for Jackson, he has earned 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Put simply, Jackson has more yards but a third as many touchdowns.

Jackson wrapped his season with better throwing numbers, but Allen was much more productive in rushing the football in the red zone. With another breakout performance from the Buffalo Bills quarterback, there might be a shot in the comparison.

However, the tie-breaker for most quarterback comparisons is their record. The Bills have had to fight all season long for a playoff berth. Jackson, meanwhile, is taking the week off as a result of locking up the top seed in the AFC.

Will Lamar Jackson lose the MVP race to Allen in Week 18?