“Aaron Rodgers isn’t a postseason quarterback” - NFL analyst knocks Green Bay Packers QB down a peg heading into 2022

Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest names in the NFL world. His achievements on the field speak for themselves and he is almost a certainty for the Hall of Fame. There are but a few black marks next to his resume and these are often brought to the fore when his name is brought up in conversation.

Rodgers isn’t built for the postseason, according to one NFL analyst. On the Fox Sports 1 show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Green Bay Packers quarterback. She put particular emphasis on his efforts in the playoffs. The NFL analyst said that the Packers quarterback is not a postseason signal-caller and that he does nothing in the playoffs:

“I mean, look, Aaron Rodgers isn't a postseason quarterback now. We can have that conversation. He doesn't do anything in the postseason."

She continued:

"He's a tremendous regular-season quarterback, a back-to-back MVP. They were the number one seed in the NFC and had home field advantage and we know how that ended. So, I thought it was a catastrophic ending for their season but we don't even talk about it.”

To Taylor’s point, the long-time Packers quarterback has thrived in the regular season. In particular, the last two regular seasons in the NFL. He became the first player to win league MVP in consecutive seasons since Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning did so in the 2008 and 2009 season.

In that stretch, his 85 touchdown passes are the most since the 2020 season and his completion percentage of 69.8 percent is second to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He also made first-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. Overall, his four MVP awards places him second only to Manning for the most in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers in the postseason

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The postseason hasn’t been to kind to Rodgers throughout his career. Since becoming a full-time starter for the Packers in the 2008 season, he’s led them to the postseason 11 times and won Super Bowl 45 in the 2010 season. Since then, the Packers have fallen short in the Divisional Round five times. They have lost the NFC Championship game four times and exited once in the Wild Card Round.

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated them at Lambeau field in the Divisional Round. Before that, Green Bay lost consecutive NFC Championship games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

While their quarterback may not have been the sole reason for Green Bay’s disappointments in the postseason, it does raise questions. Especially as he’s a four-time MVP and has one Super Bowl to show for it. He re-signed with the team this offseason on a three-year deal worth more than $150 million.

Rodgers has a 11-10 record in the playoffs. He has thrown for 5,894 yards, 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His completion percentage is 64.7% and he has a quarterback rating of 100.1. These are healthy statistics, other than the win ratio.

We’ll see if fortune changes for Rodgers and the Packers in the 2022 season. One thing is certain, he's on a mission for another Super Bowl ring.

