Last week, the biggest news in the NFL came when the Buffalo Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

It wasn't a surprise to see Diggs; it was more of a surprise to see the Texans get another lethal playmaker on offense. Upon acquiring Diggs, the Texans decided to take off the final three years of his contract and give him a raise, playing on a one-year $22 million deal in 2023.

Ross Tucker, an NFL broadcaster and former NFL player, gave his opinion on the Diggs trade on his show, the Ross Tucker podcast. He didn't like the deal for the Texans and laid out why he didn't like the trade for them.

Tucker thinks it was pointless to give Diggs a $3.5 million raise while dumping his remaining contract, making him a free agent next off-season.

"You know, I don't like the trade for Stefon Diggs as much for Houston Texas after this contract adjustment," Tucker said.

"First of all, you trade a second round pick for only one year of Diggs' services. You can't get a comp pick because you shorten the contract. And you give him a $3.5 million raise for that same one year that you didn't even have to do."

"They say they're doing it because they want them to be supremely motivated, I believe, to perform very well," he added.

"What about the opposite? What if Nico Collins is getting the ball a lot? What if they're giving the ball to Tank Dell a lot? I feel like this could really go either way, with Stefon Diggs in Houston and a second round pick for one year. A little bit much."

The Texans also received a fifth and sixth-round pick in 2025 after giving up their 2025 second-round pick.

It doesn't make too much sense as to why they took off the final three years of his contract while giving up a second-round pick, but maybe they are optimistic he will re-sign with the team after this season.

Houston Texans' offensive outlook after Stefon Diggs addition

The Houston Texans made a huge leap out of nowhere last season. The Texans went from 3-13-1 to 10-7 from 2022 to 2023. They also went from worst to first by winning the AFC South last season.

The Texans have many weapons on offense and a deep WR core. Nico Collins led the team with 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Rookie Tank Dell had an impressive season before he broke his fibula, having 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

Noah Brown averaged 17.2 yards per catch last season in Houston and had 567 yards.

Diggs was a 1,00-yard receiver last year, going for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. With Dalton Schultz at tight end, C.J. Stroud has one of the best offenses in the NFL and one of the best-receiving groups.