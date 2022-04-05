"People in Boston are down on Brady" - NFL analyst reveals what Patriots fans think about Tom Brady following NFL return

According to NFL analyst Mike Greenberg, New England Patriots fans are not too high on quarterback Tom Brady.

On his ESPN radio show Greeny, Greenberg asserts that Patriots fans are not too pleased with Brady after he decided to return for his 23rd season in the league:

“The people in Boston are down on Brady. They are ripping Tom Brady to shreds in New England. Ben Voelen wrote a similar item saying that Brady quote ‘in recent years has become more assertive about controlling his career after years of subservience to the Patriots.’ It seems pretty clear to me that Brady either explicitly told the Glazers, he couldn't play for Arians anymore, or the Glazers took the hint either way, Brady one. I guess my question to both of them would be why is that a bad thing?”

Greenberg concluded his statement by questioning whether the recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was great and saying that Arians wasn’t the best coach for Brady to win championships:

“Does anyone think Bruce Arians was a great coach? Bruce Arians is a great guy. Bruce Arians legacy is all that he did for diversity and inclusion, a major issue in the National Football League. And this is a guy who walked a walk and as well as talk a talk about giving minority coaches opportunities about giving female coaches opportunities about doing any number of other things that in the big picture are more important than being a great football coach. But he's not been a great head coach. Do you think that if Tom Brady, I'm just what I'm gonna ask you this question Hambo, if indeed Tom Brady said look, ‘if I'm going to keep playing, I want to win championships and that's not the best coach for me to do it. And he went about orchestrating that.”’

The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback will play his third season with Tampa Bay in the 2022-23 season. He won his seventh Lombardi Trophy in 2020 with Arians as the head coach, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Tom Brady’s time with the Patriots

The quarterback played the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots. While with the team, he played in nine Super Bowls and won six of them.

The two-time AP Comeback Player of the Year was a four-time Super Bowl MVP, won three NFL MVP awards, and was a three-time All-Pro as a member of the Patriots.

He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (74,571 yards) and touchdown passes (541). His legacy will last a lifetime with the organization, and they’ll enter their third season without him under center.

