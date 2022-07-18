NFL analyst backs Mac Jones heading into second season

Mac Jones had a solid rookie season in 2021 for the New England Patriots. He finished second in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, behind wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. One NFL analyst stated that Jones could have himself a great sophomore season.

12-year NFL veteran running back Leroy Hoard said on the Bart & Hahn podcast that New England are in the mix in the AFC East. Here's what he said:

“In years past has been New England, and the next team competing and moving up right now. New England's gonna have some kind of way to figure out a way to beat them (Buffalo Bills). They're not going to be bad."

He continued:

"They might not be the New England of old, but you know they're always going to be in the mix. And then you got Buffalo who, you know, could have very easily been in a Super Bowl last year. So, it is the division has gotten tougher.”

Hoard noted that every team in the AFC East is getting better, but acknowledged that the Buffalo Bills are the team to beat in the division

“So, you have every team in that division getting better. And now you almost have a flip when now you have to look up at Buffalo and the talent that they have and the quarterback that they have as being the you know, the team to beat in this division."

Mac Jones' past and future in the NFL

Mac Jones was selected 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last season, the 23-year-old threw for 3,801 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. It was the most passing yards by a rookie Patriots quarterback in franchise history and the 22 touchdowns were tied for the most in a rookie season.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Looks like Mac Jones was throwing today with Patriots wideouts Kristian Wilkerson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey is the new guy in that position group, signing after minicamp.



Jones has been seen training with a bunch of different NE receivers this summer. Looks like Mac Jones was throwing today with Patriots wideouts Kristian Wilkerson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey is the new guy in that position group, signing after minicamp. Jones has been seen training with a bunch of different NE receivers this summer. https://t.co/10SFoofUe2

His 67.6 completion percentage was the second-highest for a first-year quarterback in league history. Dak Prescott had a 67.8 completion percentage in his 2016 rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. After such a good rookie season, much is expected of Mac Jones in the 2022 campaign. Many are starting to think he will really be the true successor to Tom Brady in New England.

Entering 2022, there is some uncertainty as to who will be calling the offensive plays. His former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots are being somewhat coy about this subject currently and the suggestion is that it may be head coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots are expected to build on last season's promising performances and challenge for the AFC East in 2022. With the Bills in the division, that will be a really tough task. However, the Patriots beat the Bills last season, albeit in a crazy snow game.

We’ll see if Mac Jones and the Patriots can win the AFC East when the season kicks off in under two months time.

