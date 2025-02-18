Two years into his NFL career, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has yet to showcase the franchise that the team can bank on him to lead the offense. On the contrary, he was benched for his dismal performances last season as they finished with a 3-14 record, the joint-worst in the league.

Ad

While there's a possibility that he may bounce back in 2025, NFL analyst Nick Shook doesn't believe the coaching staff are planning its future with him under center as the NFL Draft nears closer. In his analysis of the 59 quarterbacks who started a game last season, he placed Levis at 33 and wrote:

"This was the season when Levis was supposed to show the Titans he could be the guy. In the end, he showed them he could ... be the turnover guy. Levis self-sabotaged frequently enough to get benched in favor of Mason Rudolph and drive the Titans back into the quarterback market in 2025.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And even after his encouraging mid-season stretch, I only see him returning to their lineup as a camp battle winner -- and even then, it feels like his days in Nashville are numbered."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Titans 2025 NFL draft plan: Will Tennessee pick a QB?

The Titans hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft and can land either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the consensus top two quarterback prospects in the draft. However, they seemingly aren't planning on drafting either player. In a press conference in January, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said:

Ad

"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft. We won't do that."

As talented as they are, neither Sanders nor Ward are 'generational talents.' The two players that fit that billing are Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter.

Both players are expected to be top five picks in the draft. However, the Titans are seemingly intent making one of the two the top pick.

They could dip into the free agent market to address their quarterback conundrum or trade for a veteran like Kirk Cousins. It remains to be seen what Tennessee does, but it likely won't spend the first pick on a signal-caller and will scour the market for a new starting quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.