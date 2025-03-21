NFL analyst picks Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan as the perfect fit opposite to two star WRs for NFC West franchise

ESPN's NFL analyst Matt Miller believes the Seattle Seahawks could look to take a star receiver in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Seattle has the 18th overall pick in the draft and could go in a variety of different ways with the pick. Yet, Miller thinks it would be wise to add another weapon for Sam Darnold.

Miller believes the Seahawks should look to draft Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan to pair him with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

"After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seahawks need help at outside receiver -- even after adding Cooper Kupp. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kupp both play a lot out of the slot," Miller wrote.

"McMillan, though, has the size to be a force as an X receiver at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds. His highlight reel is full of big plays in 50-50 situations, and his expertise with deep vertical routes is ideal opposite the in-breaking dominance of Kupp and Smith-Njigba. Ranked No. 18 on my board, McMillan could easily be available for Seattle."

Drafting McMillan does make sense for Seattle as he could learn from Smith-Njigba and Kupp, which would benefit him tremendously. Meanwhile, Seattle should look to giving Darnold as many weapons as possible so he has the best chance of success.

McMillan recorded 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks add star receiver

The Seattle Seahawks failed to make the playoffs this past season and have focused on adding to the roster in the offseason. The Seahawks traded Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold to be their quarterback. The team cut Tyler Lockett, traded DK Metcalf, and signed WR Cooper Kupp who's excited for the chance to play in Seattle.

"It's that culture, it's a culture of winning. For a long time, the 12s have made this a renowned environment to play in. It's always something you prepared for when you came up here," Kupp said, via the Seattle Seahawks website.

"It was my favorite thing walking out of the locker room and breathing the Northwest air. It's like, 'Man, this is just a special place to be.' You go out there and you've got the fans creating such an electric environment. They've always been cheering against me, now I get to be a part of that."

Kupp will pair with Smith-Njigba to bolster the Seahawks' offense.

