NFL analyst pours cold water on predictions of Shedeur Sanders breaking Deion Sanders's 40-yard dash record

Not everyone is buying into Shedeur Sanders’s speed talk. On the Bill Simmons Podcast on Friday, analyst Todd McShay pushed back on the idea that Shedeur Sanders could break his father’s legendary 4.27-second 40-yard dash record. Instead, he questioned whether the 23-year-old could even crack 4.8 seconds.

"It's the biggest surprise you'll see," McShay said (2:57). "And he's talking about, ‘I'm gonna run faster than my dad.’ I'm like, 'I don't know. If you were to run a 40, I don't know if you're gonna break like 4.8.' So, you've got all of that, and now the reports come out from different people in the league, like, 'we don't even have a first-round grade on him.'

"So I get it because the teams that are willing to talk are the teams that don't have interest," the analyst added.

Beyond the speed debate, McShay also poured cold water on Sanders’s draft stock. He pointed out that some teams don’t even have a first-round grade on him, adding that the ones speaking out are the ones not interested in picking him.

While Shedeur Sanders’s draft value remains a hot topic, his brother Shilo Sanders is doing everything he can to impress scouts. Snubbed from the NFL Scouting Combine, Shilo hosted his own timing session in Boulder, using official timers to prove his speed.

"I didn't get invited to the combine, but I brought the combine to me," Shilo Sanders said in a video.

Reports of Giants' season-long scouting of Shedeur Sanders fuels draft speculation

The New York Giants might be the team that selects Shedeur Sander. According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Giants had scouts at every single Colorado game last season – tracking Shedeur Sanders from start to finish. That level of attention is likely not random and signals serious interest in the young QB.

"I was told by someone outside the Giants organization but inside the league that they (NYG) had a presence at every single Colorado game this year," Jeremiah revealed on the 40s and Free Agents podcast on Thursday. "They were following Shedeur Sanders around the entire season."

With the No. 3 overall pick, New York is in prime position to make a move for Sanders. However, it’s unclear if they’ll pull the trigger. Sanders is battling Miami’s Cam Ward for the top QB spot in a weaker-than-usual QB class. Meanwhile, Cleveland (No. 2) could go defense, leaving Sanders on the board.

If the Giants pass, Shedeur Sanders could slip outside the top five, with the Raiders (No. 6), Jets (No. 7), and Saints (No. 9) all lurking. The Giants took a big swing on Daniel Jones at No. 6 in 2019 – perhaps history could repeat itself.

