As the NFL schedule was officially released Thursday night, the New England Patriots will have a tough task making the playoffs, as they will have the third-hardest schedule in the NFL.

The Patriots are tied with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for the third-toughest schedule as their opponents win percentage from last season stands at .549. Three of their first four games, (Philadephia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Cowboys) will feature playoff teams. While two of their last four (Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs) will feature playoff teams.

CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin wrote a column on winners and losers of the NFL schedule, and labeled the Patriots as a loser. He thinks they could possibly start the season 0-4.

Benjamin said:

"Like the Eagles and Giants, they had their work cut out for them facing a tough opposing win percentage based on last year's results. But the sight of their week-to-week matchups confirms the tall task ahead. The opening four-game stretch alone is no joke: vs. Eagles, vs. Dolphins, at Jets, at Cowboys. An 0-4 start, while unlikely, isn't out of the realm of possibility."

Benjamin then went on to talk about Cowboys' hard schedule later into the season after their Week 11 bye.

"Then look at what awaits after their Week 11 bye: at Giants, vs. Chargers, at Steelers on a short week, vs. Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills, then home vs. the Jets to close the year. They'd better hope Bill O'Brien is chiseling Mac Jones close to Tom Brady form."

New England Patriots and Bill Belichick will have a tough task making playoffs in 2023

Bill Belichik during Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots

Last season, the New England Patriots finished 8-9 just missing the playoffs. The Miami Dolphins (9-8) and Buffalo Bills (13-3) each made the playoffs from the division, and the New York Jets finished 7-10, right behind the Patriots.

The Jets have added quarterback Aaron Rodgers, along with former Packers WRs, Allen Lazard, and Randal Cobb. They've also added Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

The Bills have been one of the best teams in the AFC the last few years, and the division still runs though them. Josh Allen is looking to make the next step and make it to the AFC Championship or Super Bowl.

The Dolphins will be one of the best offensive teams next season, if Tua is healthy for the entire season, and can compete in shootouts at any time.

With the Patriots' tough schedule, it'll be tough for them to make the post-season. They've lost players such as Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith, Damien Harris, Devin McCourty, and Jake Bailey.

Do you think the Patriots will miss out on the playoffs this season?

