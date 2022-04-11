“They’re going to come to Tampa Bay” - NFL analyst predicts big mid-season acquisition for Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to Tom Brady

Tom Brady has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, many say that this was the climax of the team's additions and subtractions for the year. However, that doesn't mean the team will stop adding more players. In fact, one analyst believes that the team will add players well into the season, thanks to Tom Brady. .

Speaking on The Mina Kimes Show, NFL analyst Kevin Carter predicted an Odell Beckham Jr.-level player to jump ship for Tampa Bay. Here's what he had to say while speaking on this subject.

“I'm with you. I was at one point concerned about the offensive line. I'm no longer concerned about the offensive line. I also think that almost, you know, almost like what we call the buyout market in the NBA right, will favor some of these veterans who want to come play with Tom Brady."

Odell Beckham Jr @obj As if I needed more motivation. Ima make my son proud asf when I’m done wit all this, from what I did on the field, to the way I handled all the other Shxt that came wit it. Zydn…son I love u… and daddy gone make u proud. I mean tht. As if I needed more motivation. Ima make my son proud asf when I’m done wit all this, from what I did on the field, to the way I handled all the other Shxt that came wit it. Zydn…son I love u… and daddy gone make u proud. I mean tht.

He went on to explain how Brady will be at the core of the decision for at least one name-brand player to join the team.

"And I know this is not like an incredibly groundbreaking point, [but] it is one of the biggest inflection points of the offseason because of how many guys are gonna gravitate towards Tampa Bay, if they become available, and all that stuff."

He summed up his point, saying that at least one surprising mid-season cut, trade, or holdout will be funneled to Tampa Bay.

"So again, the depth thing to me, I think will solve itself like if there's a 2022 version of Odell Beckham who gets cut in midseason and just wants to play for a winner. They're going to come to Tampa Bay, I think so.”

How Odell Beckham Jr's situation is related to Tom Brady

Los Angeles Rams is a side that Odell Beckham Jr. succeeded with

In 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. was frustrated with his situation in Cleveland. In his mind, he wasn't getting the targets he deserved. As such, he requested a release so he could find another team. The Cleveland Browns obliged and the wide receiver signed with a powerhouse in the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, that team went on to win the Super Bowl. Now, while the wide receiver hasn't been snapped up yet, many expect a good conclusion to the story.

In another example, Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the midseason. After winning the Super Bowl, he received a massive six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

As such, many expect players to look at Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller as examples. Put simply, if their situation doesn't work out with their current team around the middle of the season, Carter thinks they will be even more tempted to join a contender in 2022.

According to him, if this happens, the team at the top of most players' wishlists will be Tampa Bay.

