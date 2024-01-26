NFL Analyst predicts Bill Belichick joining Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs amid reports of Andy Reid's uncertain future

Bill Belichick appeared to be the frontrunner to be named the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He was the first candidate to receive a second interview, and he hasn't officially met with any other teams about their vacancies.

The Falcons decided to go in a different direction by instead naming Raheem Morris their head coach ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

With Atlanta now off the table, just two head coach openings currently remain in the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It would seem that these are the last two options for Bill Belichick if he wants to continue coaching next year, but Craig Carton has suggested that he may be headed to an unexpected team. He discussed the situation during an episode of The Carton Show.

Carton explained:

"I think Bill Belichick will be the next head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs next year. I think that's where he goes after Andy Reid retires after this year, which apparently there's some smoke around that, that he may retire."

Expand Tweet

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that there is a possibility that Andy Reid will choose to retire as soon as the Kasas City Chiefs' season officially concludes.

They are competing in the Conference Championship round of the NFL Playoffs this week and seeking their third Super Bowl ring in the past six years.

It's unclear if Reid is truly considering stepping away from his potential dynasty with Patrick Mahomes, but if he does, it surely makes sense that Belichick would want the job.

He would have the opportunity to coach another one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time after spending two decades with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots.

Expand Tweet

Belichick doesn't really have anything left to prove, but many believe he would like to win a ring without Brady, as the quarterback did without him for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The legendary head coach is also approaching Don Shula for the most wins by any head coach in NFL history. Accomplishing both of those goals would be easier with Mahomes in Kansas City than any of Belichick's other options.

How many wins does Bill Belichick need to pass Don Shula?

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick recently surpassed the legendary George Halas to move into second place on the all-time wins list by any coach in NFL history.

His 333 wins trail only Don Shula, whose 347 wins are the most ever. Belichick already has the most playoff wins with 31, leading second-place Andy Reid's 24 postseason wins.

For the regular season alone, Belichick currently trails Shula by 26 wins for the all-time lead ahead of the 2024 NFL season.