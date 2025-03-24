  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • NFL analyst predicts C.J. Stroud’s Texans to get Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 Draft as Stefon Diggs’ future remains uncertain

NFL analyst predicts C.J. Stroud’s Texans to get Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 Draft as Stefon Diggs’ future remains uncertain

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Mar 24, 2025 16:58 GMT
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

NFL Draft analyst Ben Standig of The Athletic believes that Houston Texans star QB C.J. Stroud will be getting a new offensive receiving option in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

In his recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft released on Monday, Standig had the Texans selecting Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 25 overall. As Standig noted:

"Tank Dell’s significant knee injury may keep the talented receiver sidelined for much or all of the 2025 season, and newly acquired Christian Kirk’s contract expires next offseason. The slide ends here for McMillan, a 6-5 contested-catch hero."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The move for McMillan would be extremely beneficial for everyone involved. For Stroud, there are many questions surrounding the Texans wide receiver group next season. As alluded to, WR Tank Dell suffered multiple serious knee injuries last season and may miss most, if not all of the 2025 campaign. Meanwhile, WR Stefon Diggs tore his ACL last year and is a free agent.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As a result, there is an opening at the wide receiver position in Houston behind star Nico Collins. For McMillan, learning from an established WR in Collins and not being the complete focus of defensive gameplans could be the perfect mix in becoming one of the best rookie WRs next season.

Ad

Tetairoa McMillan's journey to the 2025 NFL Draft

Originally born in Waimānalo, Hawaii, U.S., Tetairoa McMillan has developed into one of the best wide receivers available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is an extremely physical wide receiver who succeeds in contested ball situations. However, McMillan is also extremely quick and agile, has strong route-running skills, and is great with the ball after the catch.

Last season for Arizona, he had 84 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Due to this campaign for the Wildcats, Tetairoa McMillan was a Consensus All-American, a First-team All-Big 12, and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year in 2024.

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी