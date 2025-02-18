NFL analyst predicts DK Metcalf and Garrett Wilson as two potential trade targets for NFC North team

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak thinks a disgruntled wide receiver like DK Metcalf or Garrett Wilson could be trade targets for NFC North's Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Solak believes that the Packers would be looking to upgrade their wide-receiving corps. They may have to give up Romeo Doubs to trade for someone like Metcalf or Wilson, with the former being a likelier option.

Metcalf failed to pass 1,000 yards (992) receiving in 2024. He has one year remaining on a contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2022.

Meanwhile, Wilson had a productive season for the New York Jets, setting career-highs in receptions and receiving yards. However, the Jets finished with a dismal 5-12 record.

It remains to be seen if either of these franchises would be open to letting go of their star wide receiver. Seattle might be unwilling to trade Metcalf within the NFC and the Jets would have some hesitation doing business with the Packers after the Aaron Rodgers experience.

Solak points out the need for a wide receiver. The Packers will need an upgrade in 2025 after Jayden Reed led all pass catchers with just 857 receiving yards last season. They would also need alternatives after promising pass catcher Christian Watson tore his ACL in the last game of the season.

“While I love the versatility of the Packers' wide receiver room (when it is healthy), they could use a clear WR1 who can take over games with consistent eight-plus-target outings,” Solak said.

The analyst also forecasted that the Packers would be among the teams interested in Cinncinati Bengals' Tee Higgins, widely considered the top free agent in this year’s crop of wide receivers.

"Expect them to be in the Tee Higgins hunt," Solak added.

Signing or trading for a big-name wide receiver like DK Metcalf or Garrett Wilson is not something that the Green Bay Packers typically do

This would be a shocking development if the Packers were to trade or sign a pro-bowl wide receiver. The Packers have historically been averse to adding big-name wide receivers. They have a history of drafting receivers in the middle rounds and developing them in-house.

Aaron Rodgers' top three targets based on receiving yards were Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. All three were drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the NFL draft in a period spanning 2008 to 2014.

Going further back to the days of Brett Favre, the Hall of Famer’s top three targets were Donald Driver, Antonio Freeman and Robert Brooks. All three were also drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

With this track record that spans two decades, it would be surprising to see the Packers pull this off. However, with quarterback Jordan Love hitting his prime, the team may be encouraged to make an uncharacteristic move.

