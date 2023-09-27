NFL analyst predicts end of Sean Payton-Russell Wilson relationship after Broncos’ 70-20 loss to Dolphins

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson were put together to save the team from slipping even farther behind the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that has continued to happen as the team gave up a near-NFL record 70 points to the Miami Dolphins and lost by 50. Speaking on Get Up on Wednesday, NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin expressed doubts about the longevity of the relationship:

"No, I don't see Sean and Russell coexisting in this place," Kimberly said. "If the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, I think the Broncos believe they have a head coach who can do that. They brought him in and said, 'We need to win a Super Bowl. Can you fix Russell?' If he turns around and says, 'I can't make it work with this guy,' one of them's gone."

Investments for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton go up in smoke

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russell Wilson at Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

It's not over, but barring a miracle, the Denver Broncos will be missing the playoffs after a 0-3 start based on history. When the team traded for Russell Wilson, many believed they were on a trajectory for a Super Bowl. Instead, they now are tied for last place in the NFL.

In exchange for that, the team traded away Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant in addition to three first-round picks, three second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Sean Payton and Russell Wilson, per Forbes and Pro Football Network.

Of course, in those trades, the Broncos also got back a fourth and a third-round pick, but the overall cost of those two additions came to a head on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

As it stands, (for now) the Denver Broncos have a first-round pick, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks, and a seventh-round pick in 2024, per Broncos Wire. At this point, at 0-3, the team will have a strong shot at getting the number one overall pick if things continue at their current pace.

Some Broncos fans are hoping for the team to strive for that goal, while others don't want to suffer through a season like the one presented over the last three weeks.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.