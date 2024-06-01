NFL analyst predicts Garrett Wilson to put up Justin Jefferson numbers but there's a condition

New York Jets third-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson is due for another big year. After being a first-round pick by the Jets in 2022, Wilson has shone and has become an emerging wide receiver in his first two seasons in the league.

Even with Aaron Rodgers getting injured and not throwing him the ball last season, Garrett still showed that he was a top-emerging wide receiver, recording his second-straight 1,000-yard receiving season.

Craig Carton, an NFL radio host, who hosts his show, "The Carton Show," predicted that Wilson will have a breakout year and become one of the best wide receivers but only if Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy.

"As long as Aaron Rodgers is upright Garrett Wilson is going to have a monster year with over 100 catches, over 13-1400 yards, hopefully double-digit touchdowns, and he will emerge as one of the great young wide receivers in football. If you consider the numbers he's put up without a legitimate QB throwing him the ball. It's ridiculous because he's had Zach Wilson as his quarterback. He had Mike White as his quarterback."

Carton makes a good point. Wilson has been extremely productive and has been the Jets' best wide receiver the last two seasons despite poor quarterback play. The NFL host went on to speculate Wilson's output with Rodgers as his quarterback, drawing comparisons with Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

"Joe Flacco as his quarterback. He's never had a quarterback. This guy's put up stupid numbers without having a quarterback now you bring him one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. And I have an expectation that Garrett Wilson is going to be talked about in the same breath that we talked about Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, those types of guys."

As a rookie, Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, he had 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers could be a top QB-WR duo in 2024

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout

As Craig Carton said, if Aaron Rodgers is healthy and returns back to playing at an MVP-caliber level, he and Garrett Wilson have the opportunity to become one of the best QB-WR duos.

The Jets didn't expect that to happen last season, but Rodgers went down for the season with a torn Achilles in the Jets' first offensive drive of the season.

Still, Wilson was able to put up another 1,000-yard season with Zach Wilson as his quarterback for most of the season.

In his career, Wilson has caught passes from Zach, Mike White, an old Joe Flacco, and Tim Boyle. He still has the most receptions, receiving yards, and targets by a NY Jets wide receiver in the first two seasons of their career.

Wilson should have another 1,000-yard season with Rodgers as his quarterback and he could become one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.