NFL analyst predicts "slippery son of a b***h" Joe Burrow to get Patrick Mahomes-level contract extension

Joe Burrow is garnering plenty of praise and attention after he led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1980s. So much so that one NFL analyst feels he'll be in line for a Patrick Mahomes-sized payday when the time comes.

Chris Simms, while speaking on NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, said that Joe Burrow was "one slippery son of a [redacted]" and a top-five quarterback deserving of a generational paycheck:

"This is a no brainer. This is Josh Allen. Patrick Mahomes territory after year three. We already know he's the guy. I mean, there's not many out there made like this guy. He's special. He's top-five quarterback, in my opinion. I mean, he can do it all."

Simms elaborated:

"He's the natural as we talked about when he was coming out in the draft. He just got a feel for the game that is, you know, very instinctive as far as I can be surgical and accurate and pick you apart with my brain and my accuracy and then, oh, wait, I got great feet. Oh, here's the lane. Let me run. Or this right here, because I call him the slippery son of a b***h."

"He's a slippery as they get for a guy that doesn't run for five and have crazy speed and then can make all those plays, you know, off schedule, where he gets outside the pocket and throws a big pass down the field to Ja'marr Chase or tee higgins like we saw in the Super Bowl, you know, moved to the right, kind of gets out of the pocket, throws to Tee Higgins 60 yards to the left for a touchdown. He's rare, in my opinion."

Joe Burrow comments on top Bengals defender's training camp holdout

Bengals defensive stud Jessie Bates continues to hold out of training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club ahead of the franchise-tag deadline. But Joe Burrow believes the safety will be back with the team before long:

"Jessie's business is his business. When he's ready to come back, we'll be excited to have him. Obviously a great player, great person, great friend. So when his business is over, we'll welcome him back with open arms."

Due to Bates not yet signing his franchise tender, he's not technically under contract and isn't subject to fines for skipping training camp or the preseason.

The DB was in attendance for the preseason opening win against the Cardinals last Friday. He could play a key part in the season if he remains available.

