NFL analyst predicts Steelers to draft Jalen Milroe, claims "Arthur Smith is drooling over" a dual-threat QB

Pro Football Focus NFL analyst Jordan Plocher believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

In his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Plocher projected that four QB's would be taken within the first 21 picks of the selection process. In the mock draft, Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders went to the New York Giants No. 3 overall, and Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart went to the New Orleans Saints No. 9 overall.

However, the surprise of the first round saw the Steelers select Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe with the No. 21 overall pick. Although he is extremely talented and capable as both a passer and a runner, Milroe has been projected as more of second or third round pick at this point in most other mock drafts.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Plocher noted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is drooling over the thought of having a rushing threat at quarterback... Smith’s run-first offensive approach will ease his NFL development, as he won’t be asked to drop back and throw the ball 40 times per game."

In 2024 for the Crimson Tide, Milroe had 2,844 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 726 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns. He was also awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy for his combination of elite football talents, academic excellence, and leadership in the community.

Ad

Is Jalen Milroe the right fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Yes, Jalen Milroe has the ability to be a great fit for the Steelers. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has always been a fan of a run-based offensive scheme, something that Milroe can unquestionably thrive in with his running skills.

Meanwhile, the offensive unit now features two elite wide receivers in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, both of whom will be able to help Milroe in the pass game and adapt to the NFL level extremely quickly.

The Steelers have a great defense, elite receiving options, and a strong run game. Should he be selected by the Steelers this year, Milroe has the ability to transform the QB position from an area of weakness right now to a position of strength for years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!